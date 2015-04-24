US STOCKS-Futures up on tech earnings, Nasdaq to extend record

* Futures up: Dow 13 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 26 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday as strong results from tech behemoths Google, Amazon and Microsoft set the Nasdaq Composite on track to set a record closing high for the second straight day.

* The S&P 500 index touched a record intraday high on Thursday, while the Nasdaq closed at 5,056.06 surpassing a 2000 record set just before the dot-com crash.

* Amazon shares jumped 10 percent to $429.50 in premarket trading after the e-commerce company’s revenue came in above estimates.

* Google rose 4 percent to $580 after reporting higher quarterly revenue and profit as rising online ad volume offset a hit from the strong dollar.

* Microsoft shares rose 3.3 percent to $44.78 before the bell as the software giant’s results topped Wall Street estimates.

* Starbucks shares gained 4.4 percent to $51.50 following the coffee chain’s strong quarterly results.

* Apple gained 0.6 percent to $130.45 after the company said it aims to ship at least 20 million Apple Watches this year, well above many analysts’ forecasts.

* Of the 169 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings so far, 71 percent have exceeded expectations but only 44 percent have beaten on revenue.

* Data expected on Friday includes durable goods figures for March at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).

* Companies scheduled to report results Friday include American Airlines, Xerox and Interpublic .

Futures snapshot at 7:17 a.m. EDT (1117 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2 points, or 0.09 percent, with 138,104 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 26 points, or 0.58 percent, in volume of 29,129 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 13 points, or 0.07 percent, with 23,907 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D‘Souza and Rodrigo Campos)