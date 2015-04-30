FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower for second straight day
April 30, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower for second straight day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as the disappointing economic growth hurt investors’ sentiment for the second straight day, though new data showed jobless claims fell and consumer spending rose in March.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 56.35 points, or 0.31 percent, to 17,979.18, the S&P 500 lost 7.25 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,099.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.14 points, or 0.52 percent, to 4,997.51.

Reporting By Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

