US STOCKS-Futures edge higher ahead of U.S. factory data

* Futures up: Dow 56 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were higher on Monday ahead of data that is expected to show demand for U.S. manufactured goods rose in March, sending factory orders up and signaling that the sector is strengthening despite a stronger dollar.

* New orders for U.S.-made goods is expected to have risen 2 percent in March compared with a 0.2 percent increase the prior month. The data is expected at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).

* Wall Street closed sharply higher on Friday as consumer sentiment jumped and vehicle sales for GM and Ford were stronger-than-expected in April, while manufacturing expansion in the month held steady at near a two-year low.

* European shares rose on Monday, led by Germany after data showed the country’s manufacturing sector continued to expand in April.

* Data also showed that factory activity in China in April saw its biggest drop in a year, hardening the case for fresh stimulus from Beijing.

* Comcast shares rose 1.9 percent to $59.50 in premarket trading, after the largest U.S. cable operator posted a better-than-expected first-quarter profit.

* Cognizant shares increased 4.7 percent to $61.89, after the IT service provider reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue, and raised its full-year forecast.

* Investors will also keep an eye on McDonald‘s, which is expected to unveil a much-awaited turnaround plan to reinvigorate the company.

* Earnings expected on Monday include Cablevision, Tyson Foods before the bell and Anadarko after the close.

Futures snapshot at 7:06 a.m. EDT (1106 GMT)

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 5 points, or 0.24 percent, with 78,655 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6.25 points, or 0.14 percent, in volume of 17,659 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 56 points, or 0.31 percent, with 13,710 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)