US STOCKS-Futures track global markets lower as bond rout continues

* Futures down: Dow 76 pts, S&P 9 pts, Nasdaq 19 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were lower on Thursday, following global markets, as the global bond rout continued and ahead of the release of weekly jobless claims numbers.

* World financial markets were unsettled again as the week-long sell-off in bonds, stocks and the dollar and a race up in oil prices showed little sign of relenting.

* The euro hit a ten-week peak, tracking European bond yields higher and benefiting from a sell-off in the dollar.

* U.S. Treasuries fell on Wednesday, weighed down by the bond market slide that pushed yields to 2015 peaks.

* Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s warning on Wednesday of high equity valuations also added pressure to the U.S. stock market as anxiety about interest rates continue.

* At 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), the U.S. Labor Department will release jobless claims figures, which is expected to show new applications likely picked up last week.

* U.S. private employers added far fewer jobs last month than economists expected, posing a downside risk for the more comprehensive nonfarm payrolls report due on Friday.

* Alibaba’s shares jumped 7.5 percent to $86 in premarket trading as the Chinese e-commerce giant reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue.

* Tesla shares were down 4.7 percent at $219.61 after it reported a wider quarterly loss and said the strong dollar would crimp gross margins.

* Lumber Liquidators shares fell 6.3 percent to $25.50 after CNBC reported that the hardwood retailer is halting sales of all its Chinese laminate flooring.

* Whole Foods slid 12.9 percent to $41.54 after reporting a slowdown in quarterly same-store sales growth.

Futures snapshot at 7:21 a.m. EDT (1121 GMT)

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 8.75 points, or 0.42 percent, with 210,471 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 19 points, or 0.43 percent, in volume of 36,676 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 76 points, or 0.43 percent, with 36,556 contracts traded. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)