FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after jobs data
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended their gains on Friday after data showed job growth rebounded last month.

The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to a near seven-year low of 5.4 percent in April, indicating a pickup in economic momentum that could keep the Federal Reserve on track to hike interest rates this year.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000, just below the 224,000 that economists polled by Reuters had expected.

Futures snapshot at 8:33 a.m. ET (1233 GMT)

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 14.5 points, or 0.7 percent, with 165,166 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 29.75 points, or 0.68 percent, on volume of 31,803 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 133 points, or 0.74 percent, with 28,828 contracts traded. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.