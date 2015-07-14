FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Futures fall as oil prices slump after Iran deal
#Market News
July 14, 2015 / 11:25 AM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures fall as oil prices slump after Iran deal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Futures: Dow down 9 pts, S&P down 1 pt, Nasdaq up 2 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures mostly fell on Tuesday as investor focus shifted from Greece to the U.S. earnings season and as oil prices took a beating on expectations of increased supply after an Iran nuclear deal.

* Iran and six world powers reached a deal under which sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union and United Nations would be lifted in exchange for curbs on Iran’s nuclear program.

* Brent crude futures fell 1.85 percent to $56.77 a barrel, its lowest in over three months, while U.S. crude was trading down 2.01 percent at $51.16 per barrel.

* U.S. quarterly earnings kick off in earnest with big banks reporting this week. Bank earning are expected to benefit from a recent rise in long-term yields relative to short term yields.

* JPMorgan’s shares rose 1.63 percent to $69.20 in premarket trading after the biggest U.S. bank by assets reported a 5.2 percent increase in quarterly profit as expenses declined.

* Wells Fargo and Dow component Johnson & Johnson are scheduled to report before the bell while Yum Brands will report after the close.

* Corporate earnings are expected to have fallen 2.9 percent in the second-quarter, according to Thomson Reuters estimates data.

* Micron jumped 12.1 percent to $19.75 after sources told Reuters that China’s state-backed Tsinghua Unigroup is preparing a $23 billion bid for U.S. memory chip maker.

* Amazon rose 1.4 percent to $461.70 after UBS upgraded the company’s stock to “buy” from “neutral”.

* GoPro rose 3.6 percent to $54 after Barclays raised its rating on the action camera maker’s stock to “overweight” from “equal weight”.

* June retail sales data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT). Economists expect sales to have risen just 0.2 percent in June after surging 1.2 percent in May.

Futures snapshot at 7:01 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 1 points, or 0.05 percent, with 80,256 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 2 points, or 0.04 percent, on volume of 10,183 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 9 points, or 0.05 percent, with 8,524 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

