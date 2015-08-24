US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall sharply as Chinese stocks plunge

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Monday as Chinese stocks plunged more than 8 percent after Beijing did not come through with further support in response to the market’s rout last week.

S&P 500 e-minis were down 46 points, or 2.33 percent, with 752,999 contracts traded by 6:24 a.m. ET.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 160.5 points, or 3.82 percent, on volume of 106,028 contracts, while Dow e-minis were down 414 points, or 2.51 percent, with 95,546 contracts exchanged.