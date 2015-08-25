FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures up sharply a day after global rout
#Market News
August 25, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures up sharply a day after global rout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Tuesday, a day after Wall Street turned in its worst performance in four years, sending all three major indexes into correction mode.

An index is considered to be in correction when it closes 10 percent below its 52-week high.

S&P 500 e-minis were up 57.75 points, or 3.09 percent, with 416,473 contracts traded by 6:05 a.m. ET.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 137.25 points, or 3.43 percent, on volume of 63,661 contracts.

Dow e-minis were up 475 points, or 3.02 percent, with 54,585 contracts traded.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
