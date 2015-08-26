FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures rise after China injects $21.8 bln
#Market News
August 26, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures rise after China injects $21.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were sharply higher on Wednesday after China’s central bank said it injected 140 billion yuan ($21.8 billion) into the interbank money market.

S&P 500 e-minis were up 23.5 points, or 1.25 percent, with 407,357 contracts traded by 6:05 a.m. ET (1005 GMT).

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 46.5 points, or 1.15 percent, on volume of 64,390 contracts.

Dow e-minis were up 179 points, or 1.14 percent, with 41,507 contracts traded. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr)

