TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures fell more than 1 percent in early Asian trade on Tuesday as investors worried a potential rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this month could rock the global economy already facing pressure from a slowdown in China.

S&P 500 mini futures fell as much as 1.1 percent to 1947.75. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)