US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall sharply on China jitters
September 1, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall sharply on China jitters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Tuesday after data showed that China’s manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest pace in three years and its services sector also showed signs of cooling.

S&P 500 e-minis were down 42.25 points, or 2.15 percent, with 372,618 contracts traded at 6:17 a.m. ET.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 95 points, or 2.22 percent, on volume of 57,160 contracts.

Dow e-minis were down 336 points, or 2.04 percent, with 46,897 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

