FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Futures rise on hopes of more Chinese stimulus steps
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures rise on hopes of more Chinese stimulus steps

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Futures up: Dow 181 pts, S&P 20 pts, Nasdaq 50 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Wednesday as positive comments from Chinese officials kept alive hopes of further stimulus measures for the economy calmed investors.

* China’s Ministry of Finance said the government will strengthen fiscal policy, boost infrastructure spending and speed up reform of its tax system, adding to other steps to reenergize sputtering growth.

* The Shanghai Composite closed 2.3 percent higher and the CSI 300 index rose 1.96 percent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 4.5 percent.

* U.S. stocks closed up more than 2 percent on Tuesday, bouncing after steep losses last week.

* The stock market gains were sparked by a rally in Chinese shares on Tuesday, when weaker-than-expected August trade reinforced investors’ expectations that Beijing would act to bolster slowing growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

* Investors will also keep an eye on data scheduled to be released later on Wednesday, including job openings and labor turnover numbers for July. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, are likely to have risen to 5.288 million in July from 5.249 million in the prior month.

* Some investors have argued that the recent market volatility will force the U.S. Federal Reserve to wait until the year-end to raise long-term interest rates.

* Apple shares were up 1 percent at $113.45 premarket. The iPhone maker is expected to unveil new offerings at its annual conference.

* Yahoo was down 2.9 percent at $30, a day after the U.S. Internal Revenue Service denied its request for a private letter ruling on a possible tax-free deal related to the spinoff of its stake in Alibaba. Alibaba was up 2.2 percent at $62.25.

Futures snapshot at 7:05 a.m. ET (1105 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 19.75 points, or 1 percent, with 222,502 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 50.25 points, or 1.17 percent, on volume of 33,288 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 181 points, or 1.1 percent, with 29,544 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.