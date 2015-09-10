US STOCKS-Futures rise a day after Apple weighs on Wall Street

* Futures up: Dow 30 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Thursday, a day after Apple and a fall in oil prices dragged down Wall Street by more than 1 percent.

* Apple shares were up 0.5 percent at $110.75 premarket after closing down about 2 percent the previous day when its new offerings underwhelmed investors.

* World stocks were lower as more uncertain news emerged from China, with Chinese stocks ending the day in the red.

* Data showed that producer prices in China fell for the 42nd straight month and car sales dropped, in the most recent sign that deflation remains a significant risk for the world’s No. 2 economy.

* Global financial markets have been rattled in recent weeks by fears that China’s slowdown could be a drag on sluggish global growth, prompting some investors to bet that the U.S. central bank will delay a rate hike until the end of the year.

* Investors will continue to keep an eye on U.S. data for clues on the Fed’s next course of action when it meets on Sept. 16-17.

* Data scheduled to be released on Thursday includes the weekly jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), which is expected to have fallen to 275,000 from 282,000. That could offer confirmation that a moderation in job growth in August was an aberration.

* Also scheduled to be released is wholesale inventories data for July at 10 a.m. ET, which is expected to have increased 0.3 percent, compared with a 0.9 percent rise in June.

* Palo Alto Networks was up 6.5 percent at $176 after the cyber security company reported its strongest revenue growth in 10 quarters and forecast better-than-expected growth in the current quarter.

* Krispy Kreme Doughnuts fell 17.6 percent to $14.60, a day after the doughnut chain cut its 2016 profit forecast.

* Box was up 3 percent at $14.69 after the cloud storage provider raised its full-year revenue forecast for the second time.

Futures snapshot at 7:14 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.75 points, or 0.24 percent, with 350,696 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 10.75 points, or 0.25 percent, on volume of 46,569 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 30 points, or 0.18 percent, with 45,777 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)