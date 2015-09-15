US STOCKS-Futures little changed as investors await Fed

* Futures up: Dow 2 pts, S&P 1 pt, Nasdaq 1 pt

By Tanya Agrawal

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday, with investors wary of making big bets ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting and concerns about China persisting.

* Chinese stocks dropped almost 4 percent on Tuesday, denting hopes that a slew of stimulus measures by Beijing over the past three months had brought some stability to the market.

* Chinese investment and factory output data for August released on Monday fell short of market forecasts.

* U.S. markets are expected to stay on edge until Thursday when the Fed is due to decide whether to raise interest rates for the first time since 2006.

* A broad group of economists polled by Reuters last week bet on a September move by a slim margin. Economists at banks that deal directly with the Fed picked December as more likely, while traders of short-term interest rate futures were giving a rate rise this week only a one-in-four chance.

* U.S. data due on Tuesday includes retail sales data for August at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), which is expected to have increased 0.3 percent after a 0.6 percent rebound in July.

* Industrial production is forecast to have slipped 0.2 percent last month. That data is expected at 9:15 a.m. ET. Data at 10 a.m. ET is expected to show that business inventories are likely to have added 0.1 percent in July after gaining 0.8 percent in June.

* Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were up 3.3 percent at $14.80 premarket after the United Auto Workers union said it will keep talking with the automaker to reach a new contract for the company’s U.S. factory workers, delaying a possible strike at its most profitable operations.

Futures snapshot at 7:10 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.75 points, or 0.04 percent, with 202,499 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.75 points, or 0.02 percent, in volume of 19,784 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 2 points, or 0.01 percent, with 18,597 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)