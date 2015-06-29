FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends sharply lower on Greek default fears
#Market News
June 29, 2015 / 8:06 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends sharply lower on Greek default fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed down sharply in heavy trading on Monday, adding to a global selloff after a collapse in Greek bailout talks intensified fears that the country could be the first to exit the euro zone.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 348.86 points, or 1.94 percent, to 17,597.82, the S&P 500 lost 43.8 points, or 2.08 percent, to 2,057.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 122.04 points, or 2.4 percent, to 4,958.47. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

