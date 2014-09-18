FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks end up; Dow, S&P 500 at record highs
#Market News
September 18, 2014 / 8:06 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks end up; Dow, S&P 500 at record highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday, pushing both the Dow and S&P 500 to record closing highs, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept intact its pledge to keep interest rates low.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 109.21 points, or 0.64 percent, to 17,266.06, the S&P 500 gained 9.8 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,011.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.24 points, or 0.68 percent, to 4,593.43. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
