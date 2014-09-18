US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks end up; Dow, S&P 500 at record highs

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday, pushing both the Dow and S&P 500 to record closing highs, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept intact its pledge to keep interest rates low.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 109.21 points, or 0.64 percent, to 17,266.06, the S&P 500 gained 9.8 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,011.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.24 points, or 0.68 percent, to 4,593.43. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)