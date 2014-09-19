FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up, Alibaba awaited
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up, Alibaba awaited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after Scotland’s vote to remain in the United Kingdom removed market uncertainty and Alibaba’s strong pricing gave support to risk assets.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42.84 points, or 0.25 percent, to 17,308.83, the S&P 500 gained 3.42 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,014.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.92 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,608.34.

For the week, the Dow is up 2 percent, the S&P is up 1.6 percent and the Nasdaq is up 0.9 percent. All three are on track for their sixth week of gains out of the past seven. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.