FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat, tech pressures Nasdaq
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2014 / 8:06 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat, tech pressures Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended Friday’s session with slight moves, while the Nasdaq closed lower after Alibaba’s strong debut was offset by such falling technology shares as Oracle and Yahoo.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 16.16 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,282.15, the S&P 500 lost 0.8 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,010.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.64 points, or 0.3 percent, to 4,579.79.

For the week, the Dow rose 1.7 percent, the S&P rose 1.3 percent and the Nasdaq rose 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.