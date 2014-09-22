FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open after China policy comments
#Market News
September 22, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open after China policy comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Monday, after China’s finance minister indicated the country will not increase stimulus measures, with data on the housing market due shortly after the opening bell.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6.81 points, or 0.04 percent, to 17,272.93, the S&P 500 lost 3.04 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,007.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.80 points, or 0.26 percent, to 4,567.99. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

