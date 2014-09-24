FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies in broad advance
#Market News
September 24, 2014

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies in broad advance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped in a broad advance on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a three-day losing streak and climbing back above its 14-day moving average, a key technical level that pointed to improving near-term momentum.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 157.21 points, or 0.92 percent, to 17,213.08, the S&P 500 gained 15.75 points, or 0.79 percent, to 1,998.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.53 points, or 1.03 percent, to 4,555.22. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

