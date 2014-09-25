US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends sharply lower as Apple weighs

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, with the S&P 500 suffering its biggest one-day decline since July, as Apple Inc tumbled and the dollar rose to a four-year high.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 257.87 points, or 1.5 percent, to 16,952.19, the S&P 500 lost 31.93 points, or 1.6 percent, to 1,966.37 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 88.47 points, or 1.94 percent, to 4,466.75.

Shares of Apple fell 3.8 percent to $97.87. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)