US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower amid Hong Kong tension

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, extending the previous week’s decline as investors monitored the continued civil unrest in Hong Kong for any potential impact on Chinese growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 170.24 points, or 0.99 percent, to 16,942.91, the S&P 500 lost 18.25 points, or 0.92 percent, to 1,964.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 45.45 points, or 1.01 percent, to 4,466.75.

The CBOE Volatility index, a measure of investor anxiety, jumped 14 percent to 16.95, its highest level since Aug 8. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)