US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St flat, tech gains led by eBay

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Tuesday, with tech shares edging higher after eBay’s plan to spin off PayPal, as the S&P 500 stayed on track to close its seventh straight quarter of gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.66 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,081.88, the S&P 500 gained 0.22 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,978.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.98 points, or 0.04 percent, to 4,507.83. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)