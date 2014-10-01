US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St drops on Ebola concerns; small caps stumble

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 percent on Wednesday as the first diagnosis of Ebola in a patient in the United States spooked investors, and the Russell 2000 index ended in correction territory.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 237.74 points, or 1.39 percent, to 16,805.16, the S&P 500 lost 26.13 points, or 1.32 percent, to 1,946.16 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 71.31 points, or 1.59 percent, to 4,422.09. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)