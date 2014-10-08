US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after selloff

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday, following a selloff that took the S&P 500 to its lowest level in nearly two months, as concerns lingered over how a strong dollar and weak global growth may impact corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 6.26 points, or 0.04 percent, to 16,725.65, the S&P 500 gained 0.6 points, or 0.03 percent, to 1,935.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.96 points, or 0.04 percent, to 4,387.16. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)