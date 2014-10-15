FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on global economy worry, ends off lows
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on global economy worry, ends off lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday on continued worries about the global economy, but managed to close well above session lows that briefly pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq into negative territory for the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 173.45 points, or 1.06 percent, to 16,141.74, the S&P 500 lost 15.22 points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,862.48 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.85 points, or 0.28 percent, to 4,215.32. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.