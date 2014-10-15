US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls on global economy worry, ends off lows

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday on continued worries about the global economy, but managed to close well above session lows that briefly pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq into negative territory for the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 173.45 points, or 1.06 percent, to 16,141.74, the S&P 500 lost 15.22 points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,862.48 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.85 points, or 0.28 percent, to 4,215.32. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)