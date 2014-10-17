FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St bounces back, still off for the week
October 17, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St bounces back, still off for the week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed more than 1 percent on Friday, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest gain in over a week as earnings offset concerns about the impact of weak global demand on corporate America.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 263.1 points, or 1.63 percent, to 16,380.34, the S&P 500 gained 23.98 points, or 1.29 percent, to 1,886.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.05 points, or 0.97 percent, to 4,258.44.

For the week, the Dow and S&P 500 fell 1 percent each while the Nasdaq lost 0.4 percent. The four consecutive weeks of losses on the S&P 500 marked the longest such streak since August 2011. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

