US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower after shooting at Canada parliament
October 22, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower after shooting at Canada parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wednesday, with major indexes erasing earlier gains as a shooting at the Canadian parliament unnerved investors and Boeing and Biogen sold off following results.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 151.05 points, or 0.91 percent, to 16,463.76, the S&P 500 lost 14.04 points, or 0.72 percent, to 1,927.24 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.63 points, or 0.83 percent, to 4,382.85. (Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

