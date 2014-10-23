US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up on earnings; Caterpillar rallies

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Corporate earnings including Caterpillar’s drove Wall Street higher on Thursday but stocks pared gains late in the session after reports that a New York City hospital is running Ebola tests on a healthcare worker who treated infected patients in West Africa.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 216.58 points, or 1.32 percent, to 16,677.9, the S&P 500 gained 23.71 points, or 1.23 percent, to 1,950.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 69.95 points, or 1.6 percent, to 4,452.79.