US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up on earnings; Caterpillar rallies
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
October 23, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St up on earnings; Caterpillar rallies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Corporate earnings including Caterpillar’s drove Wall Street higher on Thursday but stocks pared gains late in the session after reports that a New York City hospital is running Ebola tests on a healthcare worker who treated infected patients in West Africa.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 216.58 points, or 1.32 percent, to 16,677.9, the S&P 500 gained 23.71 points, or 1.23 percent, to 1,950.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 69.95 points, or 1.6 percent, to 4,452.79.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.