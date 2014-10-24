FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 posts best week since Jan. 2013
October 24, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 posts best week since Jan. 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed out their best week since January 2013 on Friday, helped by earnings from Microsoft and Procter & Gamble and as concerns eased over the possible spread of Ebola in the United States.

Based on the latest available data, The Dow Jones industrial average rose 127.51 points, or 0.76 percent, to 16,805.41, the S&P 500 gained 13.77 points, or 0.71 percent, to 1,964.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 30.92 points, or 0.69 percent, to 4,483.72. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)

