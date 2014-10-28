FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps 1 pct, S&P ends above key level
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2014 / 8:01 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps 1 pct, S&P ends above key level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped 1 percent on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 ending above its 50-day moving average for the first time in about a month as strong earnings eased concerns about the outlook for corporate America.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 183.73 points, or 1.09 percent, to 17,001.67, the S&P 500 gained 23.03 points, or 1.17 percent, to 1,984.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 78.36 points, or 1.75 percent, to 4,564.29. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.