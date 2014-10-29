FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of Fed statement
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of Fed statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday, following a rally in the previous session, ahead of a statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve as it winds down its stimulus program.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.58 points, or 0.12 percent, to 17,026.33, the S&P 500 gained 0.25 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,985.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.57 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,549.72.

Energy sector shares led gains on the S&P 500, tracking a 1 percent advance in crude oil futures prices. The Nasdaq was weighed by a 6.2 percent drop in Facebook shares.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.