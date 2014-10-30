FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open despite strong GDP report
#Market News
October 30, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open despite strong GDP report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Thursday despite a stronger-than-expected reading on third-quarter economic growth, as investors considered the strength of the economy the day after the Federal Reserve wound down its stimulus program.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34.87 points, or 0.21 percent, to 17,009.18, the S&P 500 lost 4.51 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,977.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.80 points, or 0.37 percent, to 4,532.43. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
