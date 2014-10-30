FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Visa boosts Dow, S&P nears 2000 as Wall St rallies
#Market News
October 30, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Visa boosts Dow, S&P nears 2000 as Wall St rallies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, boosted by a strong reading on quarterly economic growth and by another round of upbeat earnings reports including Visa, which rose 10 percent and accounted for more than 140 points in the Dow industrials.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 221.24 points, or 1.3 percent, to 17,195.55, the S&P 500 gained 12.33 points, or 0.62 percent, to 1,994.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.91 points, or 0.37 percent, to 4,566.14.

Healthcare and utilities, both up nearly 20 percent year-to-date, led gains on the S&P 500.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
