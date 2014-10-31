US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on surprise BOJ stimulus

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday as markets rallied globally after the Bank of Japan significantly ramped up its stimulus program just days after the Federal Reserve wound down its own package of U.S. economic incentives.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 152.26 points, or 0.89 percent, to 17,347.68, the S&P 500 gained 18.49 points, or 0.93 percent, to 2,013.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 62.11 points, or 1.36 percent, to 4,628.25.

The Dow set a record intraday high. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)