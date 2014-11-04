FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open as energy drags
November 4, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open as energy drags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened modestly lower on Tuesday, with investors taking a pause following a rally that has taken major indexes to repeated records, while energy shares were weighed down by a sharp decline in crude oil prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 14.58 points, or 0.08 percent, to 17,351.66, the S&P 500 lost 4.08 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,013.73 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.53 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,621.38. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

