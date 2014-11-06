US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs; energy gains

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 stock indexes closed at record highs on Thursday, helped by indications the European Central Bank would take more policy action if needed to boost a struggling euro zone economy.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.87 points, or 0.4 percent, to 17,554.4, the S&P 500 gained 7.63 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,031.2 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.75 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,638.47. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)