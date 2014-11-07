US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower despite drop in unemployment

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell slightly at the open on Friday, weighed by a large decline in Disney shares, despite data showing the U.S. unemployment rate fell to a six-year low of 5.8 percent which underscored the economy’s resilience.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 49.58 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,504.89, the S&P 500 lost 3.72 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,027.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.65 points, or 0.21 percent, to 4,628.82.