US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St little changed, up for third week running

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday, pressured by renewed uncertainty in healthcare stocks and by Disney shares, even as October U.S. payrolls data pointed to a resilient economy in the face of sluggish global growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.46 points, or 0.11 percent, to 17,573.93, the S&P 500 gained 0.68 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,031.89 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.94 points, or 0.13 percent, to 4,632.53.

The S&P 500 and Dow industrials closed at record highs and rose for a third consecutive week. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)