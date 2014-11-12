FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips with bank shares in focus
#Market News
November 12, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips with bank shares in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with financials in focus after global regulators fined five major banks for failing to stop their traders from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 71.8 points, or 0.41 percent, to 17,543.1, the S&P 500 lost 6.08 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,033.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.03 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,651.52.

Utilities were the worst performers on the S&P 500. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

