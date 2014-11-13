FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks up at the open; energy falls again
November 13, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks up at the open; energy falls again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged higher at the open on Thursday, as the Dow and S&P 500 hovered near record highs following earnings from Wal-Mart and data on the labor market.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 31.28 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,643.48, the S&P 500 gained 2.75 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,041 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.55 points, or 0.18 percent, to 4,683.69.

The energy sector of the S&P 500, the only top group in the index posting a year-to-date decline, dropped 0.5 percent as crude prices fell further. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

