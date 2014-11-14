US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends flat but indexes up for week

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight week but ended Friday little changed as declines in healthcare and consumer stocks were offset by gains in energy and technology.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 16.96 points, or 0.1 percent, to 17,635.83, the S&P 500 gained 0.53 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,039.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.40 points, or 0.18 percent, to 4,688.54.

Apple’s record high helped lift the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)