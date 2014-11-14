FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends flat but indexes up for week
November 14, 2014 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends flat but indexes up for week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight week but ended Friday little changed as declines in healthcare and consumer stocks were offset by gains in energy and technology.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 16.96 points, or 0.1 percent, to 17,635.83, the S&P 500 gained 0.53 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,039.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.40 points, or 0.18 percent, to 4,688.54.

Apple’s record high helped lift the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

