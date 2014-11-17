FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at record on M&A activity
November 17, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at record on M&A activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 edged up to close at a record on Monday as deal activity worth $100 billion offset concerns about overseas growth after Japan’s economy slipped into recession.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 12.62 points, or 0.07 percent, to 17,647.36, the S&P 500 gained 1.41 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,041.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.54 points, or 0.37 percent, to 4,671.00.

The Nasdaq was pressured by weakness in large-cap tech names, including Amazon.com Inc, which fell 1.5 percent to $323.05, and Netflix Inc, which was off 1.3 percent to $381.14. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

