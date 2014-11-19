FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat, Netflix weighs on Nasdaq
#Market News
November 19, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat, Netflix weighs on Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Wednesday as minutes from the recent Federal Reserve meeting gave investors few new clues as to when U.S. interest rates may rise.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 4.66 points, or 0.03 percent, to 17,683.16, the S&P 500 lost 3.17 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,048.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.73 points, or 0.57 percent, to 4,675.71.

The Nasdaq was pressured by Netflix Inc, which dropped 4.8 percent to $362.74 as the S&P 500’s biggest decliner. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
