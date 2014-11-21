FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs at open on China rate cut
#Market News
November 21, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs at open on China rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Friday, setting major stock indexes up for a fifth week of gains, after China’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than two years to boost its cooling economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 131.46 points, or 0.74 percent, to 17,850.46, the S&P 500 gained 12.43 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,065.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 48.57 points, or 1.03 percent, to 4,750.44. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

