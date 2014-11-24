FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Merger action lifts Wall St at open
November 24, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Merger action lifts Wall St at open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Monday, pushing the Dow and S&P 500 further into record territory on the back of multiple merger deals and hopes China will take further accommodative monetary policy action.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.77 points, or 0.12 percent, to 17,831.83, the S&P 500 gained 3.21 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,066.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.61 points, or 0.25 percent, to 4,724.58. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

