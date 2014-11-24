US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow end at records on central bank bets

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Monday on hopes that China will take further accommodative monetary policy action if needed, while merger deals kept traders focused even as volume was below average.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 7.39 points, or 0.04 percent, to 17,817.45, the S&P 500 gained 5.94 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,069.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.92 points, or 0.89 percent, to 4,754.89.

The Dow and S&P closed at record highs but did not trade above record intraday levels set last Friday.