US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends near flat after mixed economic data
November 25, 2014 / 9:11 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends near flat after mixed economic data

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday as the U.S. economy grew more than expected last quarter but soft readings on consumer confidence and house prices kept major indexes in a tight range.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 2.83 points, or 0.02 percent, to 17,815.07, the S&P 500 lost 2.28 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,067.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.36 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,758.25. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

