US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed, energy weighs
November 26, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed, energy weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Wednesday as gains in defensive, high-yielding sectors were offset by declines in energy stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.15 points, or 0.01 percent, to 17,813.79, the S&P 500 gained 0.46 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,067.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.64 points, or 0.01 percent, to 4,758.90.

Indexes continued to be in a tight range going into the Thanksgiving holiday. Wall Street will be closed on Thursday and Friday will be a half-day session. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

