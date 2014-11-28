FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy stocks tumble at open alongside crude prices
November 28, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy stocks tumble at open alongside crude prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened slightly lower on Friday, weighed by energy shares as U.S. crude fell nearly 6 percent after OPEC decided against cutting output.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22.64 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,850.39, the S&P 500 lost 4.02 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,068.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.17 points, or 0.13 percent, to 4,793.49.

The energy sector of the S&P 500 tumbled 6 percent, on track for its largest daily percentage fall in more than three years. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

